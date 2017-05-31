Seth and Kat’s 4 Things You Need To Know-May 31st

1.

Ariana Grande will headline a star-studded charity concert in Manchester, England, on Sunday to raise funds for the victims and families involved in last week’s suicide bombing at her Manchester Arena show. The attack, carried out by ISIS associates, killed 22 people and injured 116. Grande’s benefit concert will be held at the Trafford Cricket Ground, and she’ll reportedly be joined by Miley Cyrus, Coldplay, Justin Bieber, Katy Perry, Usher, Niall Horan, and Pharrell Williams, among others. Fans who attended the Manchester Arena show will receive free tickets. (Read more from Hollywood Reporter)

2.

Comedian Kathy Griffin was taking fire on social media Tuesday and is now possibly the focus of a Secret Service investigation after posting gruesome photographs. Griffin posed for the shot during a session with photographer Tyler Shields, known for edgy, shocking photos. The image sparked responses from Donald Trump Jr., who said it was “sick”, as well as the Secret Service who tweeted they were “on it” in response to calls to investigate the comedian. Griffin later apologized, “I went too far,” she admitted in a video posted on Twitter on Tuesday night. “The image is too disturbing. I understand how it offends people, it wasn’t funny.” She added that she was taking down the picture and asking Tyler Shields to do the same.

Critics have since called for CNN to fire Griffin from hosting its annual New Year’s Eve show. “We found what she did disgusting and offensive,” a CNN spokesperson said in a statement. “We are pleased to see she has apologized and asked that the photos be taken down. We are evaluating our New Year’s Eve coverage and have made no decisions at this point.” Meanwhile, Donald Trump Jr. called the comedian’s photo “disgusting” and Anderson Cooper said he was “appalled” by it. Chelsea Clinton also expressed her disapproval. “This is vile and wrong. It’s never funny to joke about killing a president,” she tweeted.

3.

Mary Kay Letourneau and her student-turned- husband Vili Fualaau are separating after 12 years of marriage—20 years after Letourneau was arrested for having sex with her then-12-year-old student. An unnamed source claims Letourneau, 55, and Fualaau, 33, have “been having issues for a while now” but are “still committed to being good parents to their children.” Letourneau’s attorney says the two “were totally in love,” but “when one person is unhappy in the relationship, the other person can’t be happy either.” The couple had been hosting “Hot For Teacher” nights together at a Seattle nightclub. (Read more from E! News)

4.

Someone might get detention for this one. A real estate listing for Wenatchee High School popped up on Craigslist this week. The school is listed for $17,000 and “underclassmen are included in the sale,” according to the Craigslist post. The spacious property includes eight bedrooms, three gymnasiums, a kitchen, two lunchrooms, and 50 plus rooms. The listing may not get any takers, but guaranteed it’s remembered as one heck of a prank. (Read more from KING 5)