Lee Brice Fans Help Find His Missing Dogs

Lee Brice took to social media on Tuesday to ask followers for help in finding his two dogs.

Franklin, TN folks – my dogs Jax and Knox have gone missing from our farm. If you have seen them, please email leebriceofficial@gmail.com. Thank y’all! A post shared by Lee Brice (@leebrice) on May 30, 2017 at 11:25am PDT

“Franklin, Tennessee, folks–my dogs Jax and Knox have gone missing from our farm,” Brice wrote alongside a split-screen photo of his two pets.

According to Taste of Country, Brice’s fans responded with many supportive comments wishing him luck and offering prayers that he would find his dogs soon.

Shortly after 6PM CT on Tuesday, Brice updated fans that the missing dogs had been found, writing, “Thank you from the bottom of our hearts to everyone who helped us find them.”