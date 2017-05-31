REGISTER HERE FOR THE DOUG BALDWIN FAMILY COMBINE 

Lee Brice Fans Help Find His Missing Dogs

May 31, 2017 7:09 AM By Kat on KMPS
Filed Under: Family, Fans, instagram, Lee Brice, Pets

Lee Brice took to social media on Tuesday to ask followers for help in finding his two dogs.

“Franklin, Tennessee, folks–my dogs Jax and Knox have gone missing from our farm,” Brice wrote alongside a split-screen photo of his two pets.

According to Taste of Country, Brice’s fans responded with many supportive comments wishing him luck and offering prayers that he would find his dogs soon.

Shortly after 6PM CT on Tuesday, Brice updated fans that the missing dogs had been found, writing, “Thank you from the bottom of our hearts to everyone who helped us find them.”

Reunited with our boys! Thank you from the bottom of our hearts to everyone who helped us find them.

A post shared by Lee Brice (@leebrice) on

More from Kat on KMPS
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Seattle Country Music Radio, News, Artists, Gossip - 94.1 KMPS

SIGN UP!
VOTE NOW!
Listen To 94.1 KMPS Anytime, Anywhere

Listen Live