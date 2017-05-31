Eric Church Is Breaking His Own Records

The Chief isn’t messing around when it comes to setting and breaking his own concert records.

Eric Church’s ‘Holdin’ My Own Tour’ performed back-to-back nights this weekend at Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena, breaking not one but two attendance records in the process.

On Friday night (5/26), Church attracted a record-breaking 18,996 fans to the venue according to The Boot, breaking the Bon Jovi’s previous record when the band drew 18,514 fans to the Bridgestone in February.

Church topped his own record on Saturday’s (5/27) by bringing in 19,020 fans to the arena.

Eric even brought out a surprise guest… Kenny Chesney!

According to Polstar & Music Row, the Holdin’ My Own Tour is now the No. 1 most-attended music tour in the world in 2017.