Nothing gets in the way of Tim and his fans … except maybe Tim’s fans!

On Saturday, Tim was making his way through the crowd during one of the final songs during the Soul2Soul Tour stop at the Tacoma Dome when a lady seemed to have gotten in the way of Tim making his way up to the stage.

That’s when she hit the ground … hard. Luckily the she didn’t seem too hurt. A security guard checked her out and she seemed just fine according to TMZ.

See the video HERE

At least she has one heck of a story to tell.