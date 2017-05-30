Seth and Kat’s 4 Things You Need To Know-May 30th

1.

John Legend made a kind gesture to needy Seattle students over the weekend by donating $5,000 toward covering their school-meal debts. According to The Seattle Times, Legend made the donation to a GoFundMe campaign sponsored by a Seattleite named Jeff Lew. The singer used his given name, John Stephens. When Lew googled the name of the generous donor, he reached out to Legend to see if he made the donation and thank him for it. Legend’s simple response: “Yes, it’s me.” He later responded to a tweet from Lew by saying, “My pleasure! We should have free lunch for all of our public students.” (Read more from Q13)

@biglew8 My pleasure! We should have free lunch for all of our public students! — John Legend (@johnlegend) May 29, 2017

2.

Tiger Woods was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence on Monday morning in Jupiter, Florida. He reportedly became “arrogant” during the incident and refused a breathalyzer, which is an automatic arrest in Florida. WPTV reports that the 41-year-old golf legend, who lives in Jupiter, was taken into custody around 3 a.m., charged with DUI and released on his own recognizance at 10:50 a.m. Hours later, Woods issued a public statement denying that he’d been under the influence of alcohol at the time of his arrest. “I understand the severity of what I did and I take full responsibility for my actions,” he said. “I want the public to know that alcohol was not involved. What happened was an unexpected reaction to prescribed medications. I didn’t realize the mix of medications had affected me so strongly.” He continued, “I would like to apologize with all my heart to my family, friends and the fans. I expect more from myself too. I will do everything in my power to ensure this never happens again.”

"Alcohol was not involved": Tiger Woods addresses his arrest on DUI charge https://t.co/UvcOWcZykd pic.twitter.com/cNljPbZIcK — CBS News (@CBSNews) May 30, 2017

3.

One of Hollywood’s most enduring and endearing couples has called it quits. Ben Stiller and wife Christine Taylor announced on Friday that they are divorcing after 17 years of marriage. “With tremendous love and respect for each other, and the 18 years we spent together as a couple, we have made the decision to separate,” the couple said in a statement. “Our priority will continue to be raising our children as devoted parents and the closest of friends.” After meeting on the set of a never-aired TV pilot, the 51-year-old Stiller and 45-year-old Taylor tied the knot in 2000. They went on to co-star in movies like Zoolander and Dodgeball. They have two children, daughter Ella Olivia and son Quinlin. (Read more from Hollywood Reporter)

Ben Stiller and wife Christine Taylor announce separation https://t.co/8fkMBS3zP1 pic.twitter.com/VfRlsaN0va — AP Entertainment (@APEntertainment) May 27, 2017

4.

A Southern California man who drives a DeLorean, the famed car from the “Back to the Future” movies, was given a speeding ticket recently for going the exact speed that broke the space-time continuum in the classic films. Spencer White hit 88 mph in his 1982 DeLorean while blazing down the highway, but he was not transported to the future nor the past. He just got a citation and blamed his mom. He said he was driving on the 14 Freeway when he realized he was traveling at 85 mph. “My mom, she’s looking at me and she just says, ‘Take it up to 88, let’s do it,” White said. “I was at 88 for about two seconds, and, immediately I saw a police officer behind me.” White said he thought “for a second” that the officer would let him off with a warning, but he eventually handed White a ticket for about $400. (Read more from KTLA)