Office closed at 3 p.m. Friday, May 26th - Monday, May 29th in observation of Memorial Day

Lauren Alaina Gets Best Surprise EVER from Meghan Trainor

May 30, 2017 7:41 AM By DeAnna Lee
Filed Under: Lauren Alaina, Meghan Trainor, Road Less Traveled

You only have your first number one once. Lauren Alaina recently hit the top of the charts with “Road Less Traveled”, and Meghan Trainor decided to surprise her with congratulatory flowers. Lauren’s reaction is priceless! She totally loses it… in a good way. Congrats again Lauren!

If you’re wondering about the connection, Meghan Trainor co-wrote the song with Lauren in 2011.

More from DeAnna Lee
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Seattle Country Music Radio, News, Artists, Gossip - 94.1 KMPS

SIGN UP!
VOTE NOW!
Listen To 94.1 KMPS Anytime, Anywhere

Listen Live