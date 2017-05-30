Lauren Alaina Gets Best Surprise EVER from Meghan Trainor

Best surprise I've ever accomplished. I love you so much @laurenalaina I am so beyond proud of your first NUMBER 1 #roadlesstraveled you are my super star and my good friend and I was honored to stand next to you on stage today in our onesies. You worked your butt off and deserve all of this and more. 💙☝🏼
You only have your first number one once. Lauren Alaina recently hit the top of the charts with “Road Less Traveled”, and Meghan Trainor decided to surprise her with congratulatory flowers. Lauren’s reaction is priceless! She totally loses it… in a good way. Congrats again Lauren!
If you’re wondering about the connection, Meghan Trainor co-wrote the song with Lauren in 2011.