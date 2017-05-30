Chris Pratt and John Krasinski Honor Navy SEAL on Memorial Day

Chris Pratt and John Krasinski found a unique way to honor America’s fallen heroes on Memorial Day–by doing a super intense workout.

The actors participated in the #MurphChallenge on Monday.

#memorialday #murphchallenge @johnkrasinski 1 mile 100 pull-ups 200 push-ups 300 air-squats 1 mile Do it for time. Check out the challenge and get your shirt at https://www.forged.com/ Thank you to all fallen heroes and their families. Today we remember and honor you. A post shared by chris pratt (@prattprattpratt) on May 29, 2017 at 3:58am PDT

According to People, the Murph Challenge was created in honor of late U.S. Navy SEAL Michael P. Murphy, who was awarded the Medal of Honor for his efforts in Afghanistan.

The workout includes a one-mile run followed by 100 pull ups, 200 push ups, 300 air squats and another one-mile run–while wearing a 20-pound body vest.

Each Memorial Day, gyms across the country perform the intense workout for a great cause.

Breathing heavily afterwards, Pratt and Krasinski took to social media to thank members of the U.S. military.

“It’s a day like today when we commemorate those fallen heroes and say thanks for all you do to make our dreams come true,” Pratt said.