Chris Pratt and John Krasinski Honor Navy SEAL on Memorial Day

May 30, 2017 7:24 AM By Kat on KMPS
Chris Pratt and John Krasinski found a unique way to honor America’s fallen heroes on Memorial Day–by doing a super intense workout.

The actors participated in the #MurphChallenge on Monday.

According to People, the Murph Challenge was created in honor of late U.S. Navy SEAL Michael P. Murphy, who was awarded the Medal of Honor for his efforts in Afghanistan.

The workout includes a one-mile run followed by 100 pull ups, 200 push ups, 300 air squats and another one-mile run–while wearing a 20-pound body vest.

Each Memorial Day, gyms across the country perform the intense workout for a great cause.

Breathing heavily afterwards, Pratt and Krasinski took to social media to thank members of the U.S. military.

“It’s a day like today when we commemorate those fallen heroes and say thanks for all you do to make our dreams come true,” Pratt said.

