Carrie Underwood Fan-Girls Over Husband Before Stanley Cup Finals

Carrie Underwood took to Twitter to gush about her husband, Nashville Predators captain Mike Fisher, before the team’s Game 1 against the Pittsburgh Penguins on Monday night.

Underwood shared a video over the weekend that shows Fisher being asked what it’s like to be one of the best-looking players in the NHL.

“Says who?” Fisher responds. Underwood captioned the clip, “Says who? Uh… your wife, for one!”

She also shared her enthusiasm about the Stanley Cup finals throughout the day on Monday.

Game day!!! I'm so nervous and excited! I can only imagine how our boys are feeling! https://t.co/M9XuckRDah — Carrie Underwood (@carrieunderwood) May 29, 2017

Unfortunately for Underwood, the Penguins beat the Predators 5-3.

However, Underwood maintained her enthusiasm and tweeted afterward, “The @PredsNHL should not feel bad tonight! They dominated this game! Things just didn’t go our way. Love you guys!!!”