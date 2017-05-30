Office closed at 3 p.m. Friday, May 26th - Monday, May 29th in observation of Memorial Day

Carrie Underwood Fan-Girls Over Husband Before Stanley Cup Finals

May 30, 2017 7:47 AM By Kat on KMPS
Filed Under: Carrie Underwood, Mike Fisher, Nashville Predators, NHL

Carrie Underwood took to Twitter to gush about her husband, Nashville Predators captain Mike Fisher, before the team’s Game 1 against the Pittsburgh Penguins on Monday night.

Underwood shared a video over the weekend that shows Fisher being asked what it’s like to be one of the best-looking players in the NHL.

“Says who?” Fisher responds. Underwood captioned the clip, “Says who? Uh… your wife, for one!”

She also shared her enthusiasm about the Stanley Cup finals throughout the day on Monday.

Unfortunately for Underwood, the Penguins beat the Predators 5-3.

However, Underwood maintained her enthusiasm and tweeted afterward, “The @PredsNHL should not feel bad tonight! They dominated this game! Things just didn’t go our way. Love you guys!!!”

