Pick YOUR Backstage At The Oregon Jamboree All Weekend Long!

NEW COUNTRY @ 94.1 wants to let you to PICK who you want to meet at the 25th Annual Oregon Jamboree Music Festival. Whether it’s Jason Aldean, Little Big Town, Chase Rice, Chris Janson, or Lauren Alaina – we’re giving you a pair of 3-day passes & camping at the festival + qualifying you to choose who YOU want to meet up with backstage all weekend long!

Check out the lineup below, and listen for the special #FreeAt15After Oregon Jamboree keywords starting at 8:15 PM on Friday. Text em’ to 54994, and then make sure to answer if we call you on Monday @ 11am, so you can let us know who you’d want to meet at the festival this summer!

Message and data rates may apply. Click HERE for official rules, or click HERE to enter the keyword online.

Friday Aug. 4th

Main Stage

Maddie Leigh

Cloverdayle

Tucker Beatherd

Jason Aldean

2nd Stage

TBD

Melody Guy

Maddie Leigh

Cloverdayle

Saturday Aug. 5th

Main Stage

Scotty Mac Band

John King

Home Free

Drake White and The Big Fire

Chris Janson

Little Big Town

2nd Stage

Country Challenge Winner

Slicker

Scotty Mac Band

John King

Home Free

Sunday Aug. 6th

Main Stage

Lauren Alaina

Eric Paslay

Chase Rice

Kenny Rogers

2nd Stage

Jessie Leigh

Nash Brothers

Danny Black