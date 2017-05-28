Office closed at 3 p.m. Friday, May 26th - Monday, May 29th in observation of Memorial Day

Pick YOUR Backstage At The Oregon Jamboree All Weekend Long!

May 28, 2017 5:30 PM
NEW COUNTRY @ 94.1 wants to let you to PICK  who you want to meet at the 25th Annual Oregon Jamboree Music Festival.  Whether it’s Jason Aldean, Little Big Town, Chase Rice, Chris Janson, or Lauren Alaina   we’re giving you a pair of 3-day passes & camping at the festival + qualifying you to choose who YOU want to meet up with backstage all weekend long!

Check out the lineup below, and listen for the special #FreeAt15After Oregon Jamboree keywords starting at 8:15 PM on Friday. Text em’ to 54994, and then make sure to answer if we call you on Monday @ 11am, so you can let us know who you’d want to meet at the festival this summer!

Message and data rates may apply.  Click HERE for official rules, or click HERE to enter the keyword online.

Friday Aug. 4th

Main Stage 

Maddie Leigh
Cloverdayle
Tucker Beatherd
Jason Aldean

2nd Stage

TBD
Melody Guy
Maddie Leigh
Cloverdayle

Saturday Aug. 5th

Main Stage

Scotty Mac Band
John King
Home Free
Drake White and The Big Fire
Chris Janson
Little Big Town

2nd Stage

Country Challenge Winner
Slicker
Scotty Mac Band
John King
Home Free

Sunday Aug. 6th

Main Stage

Lauren Alaina
Eric Paslay
Chase Rice
Kenny Rogers

2nd Stage

Jessie Leigh
Nash Brothers
Danny Black

 

Listen Live