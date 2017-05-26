Sunshine + Jon Pardi’s “Heartache on the Dance Floor” + Line Dance = PARTY

Jon Pardi has a new hit on his hands, and it’s perfect to put on the dance floor. Hey, it’s even in the song title! DeAnna Lee choreographed a line dance for the Boot Girls, Seattle’s Intermediate Line Dance Team set to this song, and we know what we’ll be doing in the sunshine all Memorial Day Weekend long… dancing!

Go on, crank up 941 and Jon Pardi, and try out this hot new line dance!

The Boot Girls even caught the attention of Country Rebel. It’s a popular Facebook page that blogs about all things country music and lifestyle. They wrote this complimentary blog about the Boot Girls.

By now, you’re probably familiar with the Boot Boogie Babes, a line dancing team out of Seattle, Washington. The talented group of gals crafts routines to popular country songs and shares the videos online with their loyal following. One of our favorites is their dance to a song called “Boogie Back to Texas.”

If you like watching the Boot Boogie Babes, then you’ll love their sister team! Called the Boot Girls, the group is an intermediate line dancing team under the direction of choreographer DeAnna Lee.

The Boot Girls are just getting started, so they’ve only done a few videos so far. One of their latest is a dance they choreographed to one of today’s hottest country hits, and we can’t get enough!

Their song of choice was Jon Pardi’s newest single, “Heartache on the Dance Floor.” Released on May 1, the song is currently heating up the country charts. The single comes off of Pardi’s album California Sunrise, which also contains the number one hits “Head Over Boots” and “Dirt on My Boots.”

The dance that the Boot Girls put together for “Heartache on the Dance Floor” matches the song’s fun, upbeat pace. It features all of the standard line dance moves, including kicks, spins, and stomps.

But this isn’t the same type of line dance you’ve seen a thousand times before! The Boot Girls put their distinct touch on the dance, with moves featuring a little bit of hip-shakin’ for added flair.

Overall, the dance seems simple enough for anyone to pick up and enjoy. So tune in to the clip below and let the Boot Girls teach you how it’s done!