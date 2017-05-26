Seth and Kat’s 4 Things You Need To Know-May 26th

1.

Traffic is already bad… and it’s going to be even worse for one of the busiest travel weekends of the year. Close to 40 million people are expected to travel this weekend, and nearly 90 percent of those will be driving. More than 7 percent will fly. AAA wants drivers to plan ahead and give themselves plenty of extra time. If you’re driving, the busiest times will be Friday between 2 p.m. and 5 p.m. and Monday afternoon and evening. WSDOT has compiled the best and worst times to travel local highways.

Where are you headed for #MemorialDayWeekend? Make sure u plan ahead for smoother travels: https://t.co/oOzX3CBjLz pic.twitter.com/UwMgiuvf59 — WSDOT Traffic (@wsdot_traffic) May 25, 2017

2.

Retired Seattle Seahawks receiver Ricardo Lockette broke down in tears this week when he had a surprise visit from the members of the Arlington, TX Fire Department he believes saved his life after a terrifying hit during a game against the Cowboys in 2015. Deputy Chief Gerald Randall and engineer paramedic John Robertson flew in from Arlington, Texas, to surprise Lockette at the Washington Fire Chiefs Conference. “I don’t know what you say to somebody who saved your life,” Lockette said. (Read more from KXLY 4 News)

3.

In celebration of ‘Wonder Woman’ and her many female fans, the Alamo Drafthouse in Austin has announced a women-only showing of the upcoming movie…and it upset a lot of dudes. “Apologies, gentlemen, but we’re embracing our girl power and saying ‘No Guys Allowed’ for one special night at the Alamo Ritz,” the theater announced. “And we say ‘Women (and People Who Identify As Women) Only,’ we mean it. Everyone working at this screening — venue staff, projectionist, and culinary team — will be female.” Predictably, a number of men took to social media to voice their complaints about the women-only screening and cry “reverse sexism” (though they can buy a ticket to any other Wonder Woman screening). In response, the Alamo Drafthouse issued a few sharp replies to its critics on Facebook and responded by adding even more women-only showings after the first one sold out. (Read more from Gizmodo)

4.

A contestant from Thursday’s episode of The Price Is Right has become a viral sensation after he broke the Plinko record and promptly lost his mind. Ryan could not contain his joy when host Drew Carey invited him onstage and immediately began cheering and high-fiving the crowd. He grew even more excited when he found out he’d be playing Plinko, a game in which contestants drop a chip down a gigantic pinball board to land on a winning sum. Ryan went on to rake in a total of a whopping $31,500 and was so ecstatic that he began running around the stage. Twitter was quick to react to his infectious enthusiasm. “America is about to meet its new superhero,” one viewer tweeted. (Read more from Entertainment Tonight)