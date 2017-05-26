REGISTER HERE FOR THE DOUG BALDWIN FAMILY COMBINE 

Luke Bryan Announces New Farm Tour

May 26, 2017 7:11 AM By Kat on KMPS
Luke Bryan will hold his ninth annual Farm Tour this fall.

The six-date tour begins Sept. 28 in Lincoln, Nebraska, and ends Oct. 7 in Centralia, Missouri. Bryan will also hit up areas of Kansas, Iowa, Indiana and Illinois.

On his Farm Tours, Bryan performs in rural communities around the country and awards 50 students from farming families with college scholarships according to Rolling Stone.

Jon Pardi is scheduled to appear at each show, while other guests and collaborators are yet to be announced.

Tickets go on sale June 2 at 10:00 a.m. local time. Visit Bryan’s website for more tour details.

Bryan’s Farm Tour 2017 Tour dates:
9/28 – Lincoln, Neb. @ Benes Farm
9/29 – Baldwin City, Kan. @ Don-Ale Farms
9/30 – Boone, Iowa @ Ziel Farm
10/5 – Fort Wayne, Ind. @ Spangler Farms West
10/6 – Edinburg, Ill. @ Ayers Family Farm
10/7 – Centralia, Mo. @ Stowers Farm

