We’ve got a great song for your long holiday weekend!

Kenny Chesney’s “All the Pretty Girls” is a classic Chesney summer song according to Taste Of Country.

Even though Chesney is only playing a few select dates in 2017, his 4th single from his 2016 album Cosmic Hallelujah is perfect for a live show setting where the sing-a-longs are sure to happen.

This is definitely a top-down, shades on, summer fun type of tune! Have a listen and let us know what you think!