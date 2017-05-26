Carrie Underwood Reflects on Her ‘American Idol’ Win 12 Years Later

12 years later and I'm still not sure how it all happened to me! 12 years ago today, my dreams came true and life has been a dream ever since! I am beyond blessed and so thankful! #AmericanIdol #TBT A post shared by Carrie Underwood (@carrieunderwood) on May 25, 2017 at 10:40am PDT

Talk about a Throwback!

Yesterday marked Carrie Underwood’s 12-year anniversary of winning Season Four of ‘American Idol’.

Underwood took to Instagram to reflect on what her life has been like since winning back in 2005.

“12 years later and I’m still not sure how it all happened to me!” she wrote.

“12 years ago today, my dreams came true and life has been a dream ever since! I am beyond blessed and so thankful! #AmericanIdol #TBT.”

Underwood beat out Bo Bice in the fourth season of the long-running music competition.

She’s since gone on to win a whopping seven Grammy Awards and 11 Country Music Awards according to PEOPLE.