See them up close and in person before they take the stage at Watershed!

High Valley will be performing on the #941Next stage at Steel Creek Tacoma on July 12th. Tickets go on sale TODAY for $9.41! Proceeds from the concert will benefit St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

The Canadian Canadian country music duo is composed of brothers Brad and Curtis Rempel. Check out their single “She’s With Me” off their new album Dear Life and see them live this July!