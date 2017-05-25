REGISTER HERE FOR THE DOUG BALDWIN FAMILY COMBINE 

KMPS Sends You On A Disneyland Resort Vacation

May 25, 2017 4:00 AM
soh shell kit contest page eng 14 KMPS Sends You On A Disneyland Resort Vacation

New Country @ 94.1 wants you to experience The Guardians of the Galaxy – Mission: BREAKOUT! at Disney California Adventure® Park Starting May 27, experience the excitement, music and fun as you Hero Up and help Rocket save his friends—all part of Summer of Heroes at Disney California Adventure® Park—courtesy of New Country @ 94.1!

HOW TO WIN: Listen for the special #FreeAt15After text keywords all next week from 6:15am-7:15pm (on the :15’s). When you hear one, text it to 54994 for your chance to win a vacation for four (4) to the Disneyland® Resort, including a two (2) night stay and three (3) Day Park Tickets. (or click HERE to enter the keyword online), so you can be soaking up some California sun at Disneyland® Resort! Winners will fly on Alaska Airlines with the most convenient non-stops to Southern California.

HERO UP

Remember, we’re giving a different text code every hour, so be sure to stay tuned in to 94.1 KMPS!

alaskaairlines KMPS Sends You On A Disneyland Resort Vacation

All attractions and entertainment may be seasonal and subject to restrictions and change without notice. As to Disney properties/artwork: ©Disney ©2017 MARVEL. Message and data rates may apply. Text HELP to 54994 for help. Text STOP to 54994 to cancel. Click HERE  for official rules.
