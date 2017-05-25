REGISTER HERE FOR THE DOUG BALDWIN FAMILY COMBINE 

WATCH: Kane Brown, Lauren Alaina Play A Game Of “What Ifs”

May 25, 2017 7:35 AM By Kat on KMPS
Filed Under: facebook, Kane Brown, Lauren Alaina, What Ifs

 

We are loving this video from Kane Brown and Lauren Alaina!

Playing off the title of their new duet which is heating up the charts, the duo answered some interesting “What Ifs” questions and they definitely had some fun answers!

What if they had to give up pizza…forever? One of them COULDN’T do it, the other… isn’t a “pizza person” GASP!

What if they were stranded on a deserted island OR stuck on a roller coaster?

What if they had superpowers, what would they choose?

What if they could be on any realty show, who would it be?

More from Kat on KMPS
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Seattle Country Music Radio, News, Artists, Gossip - 94.1 KMPS

SIGN UP!
VOTE NOW!
Listen To 94.1 KMPS Anytime, Anywhere

Listen Live