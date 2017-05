If you take Twitter’s word for it, the Dirty Dancing remake was horrifying and has Patrick Swayze rolling over in his grave.

And this reaction has us giggling…

The ending though.

And then y'all end it like this 🤔 I want a damn t-shirt after making it through this mess. -I SURVIVED DIRTY DANCING 2017-#DirtyDancing pic.twitter.com/We1S0JmXpX — a.m. 💀 (@headphonewearer) May 25, 2017

‘Somebody Needs to Put This Whole Movie in the Corner’: Twitter Has a Lot to Say About ABC’s #DirtyDancing Remake https://t.co/tJesDGTnqs — People Magazine (@people) May 25, 2017

#DirtyDancing omg, the last dancing scene we've been waiting for pic.twitter.com/ttSXIGFfmC — Megan Elise Saxty (@sexysaxty7) May 25, 2017

The face of people after watching this remake #DirtyDancing pic.twitter.com/KbzBpBWjCe — SAMO_Basquiat (@SAMO_Basquiat) May 25, 2017

And then this… awwww!