The Nashville Predators Almost Messed Up Thomas Rhett’s Adoption Homecoming

While everyone was celebrating the Nashville Predators making it to the Stanley Cup finals, Thomas Rhett was celebrating the fact that his daughter was coming home after almost a year-long adoption journey.

However, the hockey celebrations nearly messed up his daughter’s secretive homecoming.

Thomas’s wife Lauren told People that due to being so far along in her pregnancy, she was unable to fly to Uganda to bring their little girl, Willa, home to America.

Thankfully, her parents went instead, and the plan was to meet them at a private airplane hangar upon their return for a small, intimate gathering with the new family addition.

However, things didn’t go as planned.

Lauren told the magazine, “The Predators had tweeted out the night before to fans telling them to meet the team at the hangar right next door for a sendoff. So we pulled up in the car and expected it to be low key, but holy crap, half of Nashville was there!”

Luckily, Willa’s homecoming wasn’t interrupted and the new parents are loving every minute with their new little girl as they prepare for baby another girl due in August!

