Spicy Skittles and Spicy Starburst…Oh Yes, It’s Now a Thing!

Seth & Kat revealed that Spicy Skittles and Spicy Starburst will debut new candy later this year. First it’s sweet, then it’s spicy!

Susan Whiteside, VP of PR and marketing communications for the National Confectioners Association said, “From flavors like honey sriracha to mango chipotle, confectioners and snack manufacturers both are increasingly turning to sweet to balance out hot, spicy or tangy flavors.”

Check out these flavors…

Skittles new spicy-sweet flavors include Fiery Watermelon, Blazin’ Mango, Flamin’ Orange, Sizzlin’ Strawberry and Lemon Spark.

Starburst is adding Fiery Watermelon, Strawberry Mango, Flamin’ Orange and Pipin’ Pineapple.

This makes us want to buy a big ol’ bag, sit in the sun with a big, ok HUGE bottle of water, and set our tongues on fire! But how about YOU? Would you try them?