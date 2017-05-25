Seth and Kat’s 4 Things You Need To Know-May 25th

Red Nose Day aims to end child poverty by raising money and awareness for kids in the U.S. and around the world.

1.

Ariana Grande has officially canceled concerts in London and several other European cities and suspended her world tour to “further assess the situation and pay our proper respects” to victims of the bombing tragedy in Manchester, England, her management team said in a statement Wednesday. Grande has also reportedly offered to pay for the funerals of the 22 victims who perished in the attack. (Read more from Daily Mail and NBC News)

Meanwhile, actor Tom Hardy has launched an online fundraiser for victims of the attack. (Read more from E! News)

2.

Ellen DeGeneres has landed her own Netflix standup special, which means she will be returning to the stage for the first time in 15 years. “And I’m writing it now, I can’t wait. I’ll keep you posted when and where I’m gonna shoot my Netflix special. I’m excited to do it; I’m excited for you to see it,”DeGeneres said in a statement on Wednesday. DeGeneres got her start in standup comedy before transitioning into acting and then hosting her own daytime show. Her Netflix project will mark her first standup show since 2000, when she starred in Ellen DeGeneres: The Beginning for HBO. (Read more from The Wrap)

3.

ABC’s remake of ‘Dirty Dancing’ premiered on Wednesday and viewers were quick to mock the cringe-inducing production on Twitter. People collected some of the most brutal reactions:

“This #DirtyDancing remake is like if an 8th-grade musical had a multimillion dollar budget.”

“Netflix and Amazon Prime must be getting bombarded with searches for the original #DirtyDancing to cleanse everyone’s soul of this disaster.”

“Wow, If you are not watching the remake of #DirtyDancing, you made a good life choice.”

(See more Twitter reactions HERE)

4.

A service dog for a high-schooler in Virginia who suffers from Type 1 diabetes has now been memorialized in the school yearbook. News of Alpha’s pic went viral last week when a fellow student tweeted, “They put his service dog in the yearbook I’m CRYING.” Andrew Schalk, whose own yearbook photo is located right next to Alpha’s, tells Buzzfeed, “He has become a huge part of my school, coming to my classes with me and a lot of people know about him.” School officials were completely supportive when the 16-year-old asked if Alpha–who already has his own school ID–could also have his own yearbook pic. “The only thing they changed was the camera height,” Schalk says of Alpha’s photo shoot. “They just had to lower it a little, ha, ha.”