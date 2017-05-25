Memorial Day Weekend Events Around The Pacific Northwest

If you’re traveling in Seattle or around the Puget Sound this Memorial Day weekend, there is plenty to do and see. Many events are free and perfect to bring all your friends and family. With the beautiful weather they’re predicting (sunny & 80s), it’s shaping up to be an exciting holiday weekend filled with Memorial Day events and activities.

CBS Seattle has an additional list of Memorial Day Events in Seattle

Vietnam Traveling Wall, May 26-30

If you’re heading towards the Tri-Cities… Open 24/7 with daily events between 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., free. The city of Pasco is proud to host the Vietnam Traveling Wall for one week at the City View Cemetery. (1300 N. Oregon Ave., Pasco)

Snoqualmie Memorial Weekend Train Rides, May 27-29

Northwest Railway Museum pays tribute to America’s servicemen and women and their families, scenic train excursions aboard antique train through the Cascade foothills of the Upper Snoqualmie Valley, the top of Snoqualmie Falls, stop at the Train Shed exhibit building; 11 a.m., 1, 3 and 4:25 p.m. Saturday-Monday. $10-$20; $5 for active duty, guard, reserve, retired military with ID and their dependent family members (Northwest Railway Museum, 38625 S.E. King St., Snoqualmie; 425-888-3030 or trainmuseum.org).

Olympia Tribute to All Veterans Who Perished at Sea: Sunday, May 28, 2 p.m.

This waterside service is to remember and celebrate the lives of those veterans who perished at sea. Ceremony begins promptly at 2 p.m. with the Pledge of Allegiance followed by military protocols. Guests are invited to then drop flowers into the bay in memory of their veteran. (Percival Landing Pavilion, Olympia)

Historic Lakewood Event, May 29 at 2 p.m.

Mountain View Funeral Home in Lakewood is likely the oldest if not best attended Memorial Day observance in the South Sound. Situated on their rolling grounds off Steilacoom Blvd. close to South Tacoma Way. The annual event will be held in the Garden of Honor at Mountain View. Several veterans organizations from the Puget Sound area have been invited to showcase their colors during the event. Various groups from both JBLM and local JROTC groups will also be in attendance. Guests can enjoy words from a keynote speaker as well as music and light refreshments. (4100 Steilacoom Blvd., Lakewood)

Memorial Day Celebration at the Capitol Rotunda, Monday, May 29, 11 a.m. to noon

Free, doors open at 10 a.m. with music beginning at 10:30 a.m. A canon blast will mark the beginning of the official ceremony at 11 a.m. with Tumwater Mayor Peter Kmet speaking shortly after along with deputy commander of JBLM also making remarks.

Tacoma Memorial Day Celebration and Monument Unveiling, Monday, May 29 at 11 a.m.

Free. The Tacoma Historical Society and American Legion is proud to host a Memorial Day Celebration at the Tacoma War Memorial Park. The event will include a service and benediction, as well as guest speaker CWO5 Theresa Burgess. The 593rd Sustainment Command as well as the 132nd Army Band will also be in attendance. During the ceremony, brand new monuments commemorating the Vietnam and Korean Wars will be unveiled. (624 N. Meyers St., Tacoma)

DuPont Community Memorial Day Ceremony, Monday, May 29 at 12 p.m. (noon)

Free. The city of DuPont will honor our brave service member’s sacrifice during their annual Memorial Day ceremony Monday, May 29. The ceremony will feature guest speaker Desmond T. Doss, Jr. – he is the son of medic and Medal of Honor Recipient Desmond T. Doss. His story of heroism is depicted in the major motion picture Hacksaw Ridge. Guests to the ceremony can enjoy a reception at Forza Coffee Company following the ceremony. (For more info, call 253.912.5245. Ross Plaza, 1500 Ross Loop, DuPont)

Memorial Day, Museum of Flight, Mon., May 29 from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. (ceremony begins at noon)

Teach your kids the importance of Memorial Day by taking them to the annual ceremony held at The Museum of Flight. The Museum will honor military service with patriotic music from The Boeing Employees Concert Band, followed by a ceremony with local officials and U.S. Military personnel. $13-$23, free museum admission for veterans and active U.S. Military personnel with identification. All ages (9404 E. Marginal Way South, Seattle)

Memorial Day Parade, Mill Creek, May 29th at 10:30am

Join the Mill Creek community in honoring those who have died in active service to the United States. The parade starts at 10:30 a.m. down Main Street, ending at City Hall. It will wind down Main Street, starting at from LA Fitness in the Mill Creek Town Center and ending at City Hall. The parade will highlight the veterans in the Mill Creek community and honor members of local families who died in service. (More info: http://cityofmillcreek.com/memorialday)

Evergreen Washelli Memorial Day Ceremony, May 29th

91st annual event honoring America’s heroes and heroines, with placement of 5,000 flags in the Veterans Section; concert, 1:30 p.m.; Service of Remembrance with speaker Col. Brad Klippert, Commander of the Washington State Guard, 2 p.m.; guided tour of the Veterans Memorial Cemetery to learn about the remarkable lives of the Medal of Honor recipients in our care with guide David Bloch, whose father was a Medal of Honor recipient, 3:15 p.m. (11111 Aurora Ave. N., Seattle , 206-362-5200 or washelli.com/event/evergreen-washellis-91st-annual-memorial-day-celebration/).

Renton Memorial Day Ceremony, May 29th at 1 p.m.

Honoring veterans at site of nearly 2,000 etched marble plaques, each representing a military veteran who served their country (Veterans Memorial Park, 523 S. Third St., Renton-rentonwa.gov/veteranspark)

Memorial Day Ceremony, Sumner, May 29 at 10 a.m.

Color guard, flower ceremony, laying of wreaths, speaker (Sumner Cemetery, 12324 Valley Ave. E., Puyallup-sumnerhistoricalsociety.com/events)