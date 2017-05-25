REGISTER HERE FOR THE DOUG BALDWIN FAMILY COMBINE 

Love and Theft to Donate “Love Wins” Proceeds to Manchester Victims

May 25, 2017 6:34 AM By Kat on KMPS
Filed Under: Eric Gunderson, Love & Theft, Love Wins, Manchester, Stephen Barker Liles

Country duo Love & Theft announced this week that all proceeds from the sale of their song “Love Wins” over the next month will be donated to the families affected by the bombing at Ariana Grande’s concert in Machester, England.

“In light of the recent tragedy in Manchester, we’d like to give back in some way,” the duo says in a video posted to their Facebook page according to The Boot.

“And for, the best way we know how is with our music.”

In the video, the group’s Stephen Barker Liles and Eric Gunderson also perform an acoustic version of the track.

“Love Wins” is available for purchase on iTunes.

More from Kat on KMPS
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Seattle Country Music Radio, News, Artists, Gossip - 94.1 KMPS

SIGN UP!
VOTE NOW!
Listen To 94.1 KMPS Anytime, Anywhere

Listen Live