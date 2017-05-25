Love and Theft to Donate “Love Wins” Proceeds to Manchester Victims

Country duo Love & Theft announced this week that all proceeds from the sale of their song “Love Wins” over the next month will be donated to the families affected by the bombing at Ariana Grande’s concert in Machester, England.

“In light of the recent tragedy in Manchester, we’d like to give back in some way,” the duo says in a video posted to their Facebook page according to The Boot.

“And for, the best way we know how is with our music.”

In the video, the group’s Stephen Barker Liles and Eric Gunderson also perform an acoustic version of the track.

“Love Wins” is available for purchase on iTunes.