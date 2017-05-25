Lauren Alaina Celebrates At Her “Number Onesies” Party

When it came time to celebrate her first #1 song, “Road Less Traveled,” Lauren Alaina made sure to do things HER way.

She gathered up music industry VIPs (including Meghan Trainor), family and friends; and they held a Number Onesies party!

Best surprise I've ever accomplished. I love you so much @laurenalaina I am so beyond proud of your first NUMBER 1 #roadlesstraveled you are my super star and my good friend and I was honored to stand next to you on stage today in our onesies. You worked your butt off and deserve all of this and more. 💙☝🏼 A post shared by Meghan Trainor (@meghan_trainor) on May 24, 2017 at 4:45pm PDT

According to Rare Country, this wasn’t actually Lauren’s first No. 1 party for her chart-topping single.

She had previously celebrated at her home with goats and a slip-and-slide.

"Sliding" into the number one spot on media base AND billboard. #KeepingItGrassy #ICantBelieveMyLife A post shared by @laurenalaina on Apr 10, 2017 at 1:34pm PDT

“Apparently I’m a fan of making adults do things that only kids do, like wear onesies and ride down a slip-and-slide in my backyard,” she said with a laugh.

Pop star Meghan Trainor was one of the song’s co-writers, and she told Lauren “When we first wrote together, I was taking your picture and sending it to my mom because I was so starstruck and was freaking out, and I was a little creepy, and I’m sorry, and the truth is out” she admitted. “I just wanted you to know that I went from there to being your best friend.”

Lauren was beyond humbled and thanked everyone at the party saying, “First of all, that I can look out and 85 percent of you are wearing onesies, this is the best day of my life. This is, like, my biggest dream come true.”

So proud of this girl!!!!! Her first number one party. She's everything I look up to and gives so much light to this world. I love you @laurenalaina . This is the first of MANY!!!! #roadlesstraveled A post shared by @jenniferwayne on May 24, 2017 at 4:23pm PDT