Lauren Alaina Celebrates At Her “Number Onesies” Party

When it came time to celebrate her first #1 song, “Road Less Traveled,” Lauren Alaina made sure to do things HER way.
She gathered up music industry VIPs (including Meghan Trainor), family and friends; and they held a Number Onesies party!
Best surprise I've ever accomplished. I love you so much @laurenalaina I am so beyond proud of your first NUMBER 1 #roadlesstraveled you are my super star and my good friend and I was honored to stand next to you on stage today in our onesies. You worked your butt off and deserve all of this and more. 💙☝🏼
According to Rare Country, this wasn’t actually Lauren’s first No. 1 party for her chart-topping single.
She had previously celebrated at her home with goats and a slip-and-slide.
“Apparently I’m a fan of making adults do things that only kids do, like wear onesies and ride down a slip-and-slide in my backyard,” she said with a laugh.
Pop star Meghan Trainor was one of the song’s co-writers, and she told Lauren “When we first wrote together, I was taking your picture and sending it to my mom because I was so starstruck and was freaking out, and I was a little creepy, and I’m sorry, and the truth is out” she admitted. “I just wanted you to know that I went from there to being your best friend.”
Lauren was beyond humbled and thanked everyone at the party saying, “First of all, that I can look out and 85 percent of you are wearing onesies, this is the best day of my life. This is, like, my biggest dream come true.”