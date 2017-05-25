REGISTER HERE FOR THE DOUG BALDWIN FAMILY COMBINE 

Lauren Alaina Celebrates At Her “Number Onesies” Party

May 25, 2017 8:25 AM By Kat on KMPS
Filed Under: Lauren Alaina, Meghan Trainor, Party, Road Less Traveled

When it came time to celebrate her first #1 song, “Road Less Traveled,” Lauren Alaina made sure to do things HER way.

She gathered up music industry VIPs (including Meghan Trainor), family and friends; and they held a Number Onesies party!

According to Rare Country, this wasn’t actually Lauren’s first No. 1 party for her chart-topping single.

She had previously celebrated at her home with goats and a slip-and-slide.

“Apparently I’m a fan of making adults do things that only kids do, like wear onesies and ride down a slip-and-slide in my backyard,” she said with a laugh.

Pop star Meghan Trainor was one of the song’s co-writers, and she told Lauren “When we first wrote together, I was taking your picture and sending it to my mom because I was so starstruck and was freaking out, and I was a little creepy, and I’m sorry, and the truth is out” she admitted. “I just wanted you to know that I went from there to being your best friend.”

Lauren was beyond humbled and thanked everyone at the party saying, “First of all, that I can look out and 85 percent of you are wearing onesies, this is the best day of my life. This is, like, my biggest dream come true.”

Congratulations on your #onesie @laurenalaina

A post shared by Paige Donnelly 👽 (@paigefdonnelly) on

More from Kat on KMPS
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Seattle Country Music Radio, News, Artists, Gossip - 94.1 KMPS

SIGN UP!
VOTE NOW!
Listen To 94.1 KMPS Anytime, Anywhere

Listen Live