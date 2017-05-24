REGISTER HERE FOR THE DOUG BALDWIN FAMILY COMBINE 

Top Five Patriotic Songs for Memorial Day Weekend

May 24, 2017 7:44 AM By DeAnna Lee
Filed Under: 8th of november, Arlington, Billy Ray Cyrus, Memorial Day, Memorial Day Weekend, Patriotic Songs, Some Gave All

As you head out of town on your camping trips, or as you’re staying close to home firing up the BBQ grill with friends and family, crank up the country music and remember the true meaning of Memorial Day.

We honor those who gave all for our for our freedoms as Americans. God bless and thank you for your sacrifices to our fallen soldiers, all of our brave Veterans, active duty military, and their families.

Here are the songs we’ve picked out that represent how we feel about our Veterans and America. Have a safe and happy Memorial Day weekend!

#5. Toby Keith “Courtesy of the Red, White, and Blue (The Angry American)”

#4 Tim McGraw “If You’re Reading This”

#3 Trace Adkins “Arlington”

#2 Big & Rich “8th of November”


#1 Billy Ray Cyrus “Some Gave All”

