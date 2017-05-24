Seth and Kat’s 4 Things You Need To Know-May 24th

1.

The British Prime Minister says Britain’s terrorism threat level has been raised to critical for the first time in more than a decade—meaning another attack may be imminent. The suicide bomber who killed 22 people and injured 59 more at an Ariana Grande concert in Manchester was identified, and authorities fear he may have been part of a larger network. Police have already arrested 3 more people in connection to the attack. (Read more from KING 5)

Meanwhile, Ariana Grande’s mother Joan Grande is being hailed a hero after she reportedly helped fans to safety when the bomb went off. Joan was sitting in her front row seat and getting ready to visit her daughter backstage when the incident occurred and as people began stampeding for the exits, she and members of Ariana’s security team allegedly started escorting fans backstage and had them stay there until they could safely exit the arena. (Read more from Entertainment Tonight)

2.

Tom Cruise confirmed on Tuesday that Top Gun 2 will begin filming in the next year. “It’s true. Yeah, it’s true,” he said during an interview on Australia’s TV program Sunrise. “I’m going to start filming it, probably in the next year…It’s happening, it is definitely happening.” Cruise first addressed rumors of a Top Gun sequel during an interview with Graham Norton back in October. “We’re trying to figure it out,” he said at the time. Top Gun producer Jerry Bruckheimer also tweeted out a picture of Cruise and himself several months ago following a weekend of discussing “a little Top Gun 2.” (Read more from Deadline)

WORLDWIDE EXCLUSIVE: @TomCruise just confirmed that Top Gun 2 is happening! "I’m gonna start filming it probably in the next year". #sun7 pic.twitter.com/X17xvxz4Q4 — Sunrise (@sunriseon7) May 23, 2017

3.

On last night’s finale of ‘Dancing With The Stars’, former New York Giant football star Rashad Jennings and his pro partner Emma Slater were named the winners of season 24. The Mirrorball Trophy winners beat out former Chicago Cubs star David Ross and Fifth Harmony singer Normani Kordei, who came in second and third place, respectively. Jennings’ victory comes after a controversial season that saw the shocking elimination of high scorers like Glee’s Heather Morris and gymnast Simone Biles. Even this season’s frontrunner Kordei’s third-place finish was met with gasps and boos from the crowd. (Read more from E! News)

Also wrapping up last night, Team Alicia’s Chris Blue was named the season 12 champ on the finale of ‘The Voice’. The big announcement was made after each of the four finalists teamed up with a big name performer for duets. Team Adam’s Jesse Larson started the night off by teaming up with former Voice coach CeeLo Green to perform “Shining Star” by Earth, Wind & Fire. Later, Team Blake’s Lauren Duski took the stage with Little Big Town for a powerful version of their hit song “Better Man” and Blue joined Usher for an emotional cover of R.E.M.’s “Everybody Hurts.” Team Blake’s Aliyah Moulden and Alessia Cara also teamed up to perform Cara’s “Scars to Your Beautiful.” (Read more from People)

4.

Just in time for summer, Moët & Chandon has rolled out six packs of champagne. “Whether staying local for a backyard barbecue or heading out of town with friends, the Moët Mini Share Pack is the best way to elevate any summer soiree,” the company says in a statement about its newest offering. The six-pack contains 187-milliliter bottles of Moët’s classic Imperial Brut, along with golden flute toppers. However, it will cost you a lot more than a six pack of your favorite beer: Moët’s classy package runs for $99.95. (Read more from Elite Daily)

We've got a case of the Sunday shimmies. #MoetMoment A post shared by moetusa (@moetusa) on May 21, 2017 at 9:21am PDT

BONUS

The masterminds behind Skittles and Starbursts announced at the annual Sweets & Snacks Expo in Chicago on Tuesday they are launching a spicy variety for both candies. “From flavors like honey sriracha to mango chipotle, confectioners and snack manufacturers both are increasingly turning to sweet to balance out hot, spicy or tangy flavors,” explains Susan Whiteside, vice-president of public relations and marketing communications for the National Confectioners Association. According to Food Business News, the Sweet Heat Skittles flavors include Fiery Watermelon, Blazin’ Mango, Flamin’ Orange, Sizzlin’ Strawberry and Lemon Spark. Meanwhile, the new Starbursts flavors include Fiery Watermelon, Strawberry Mango, Flamin’ Orange, and Pipin’ Pineapple.