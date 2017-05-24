PHOTO: Brett Eldredge Plays The Fifth Wheel

REGISTER HERE FOR THE DOUG BALDWIN FAMILY COMBINE 

May 24, 2017 7:13 AM By Kat on KMPS
Filed Under: Brett Eldredge, Luke Bryan, Nashville Predators, Thomas Rhett

Nobody wants to be the fifth wheel on a double date, but Brett Eldredge made an exception on Monday night (5/22) so he could hang out with Luke Bryan, Thomas Rhett and their wives at the Nashville Predators’ home playoff game.

Rhett shared a picture of the all-star squad at the Bridgestone Arena after the big win, writing, “Solid crew tonight… headed to the cup.”

Eldredge shared the same picture the next day, saying, “I’ll 5th wheel with this crew any day…”. (We would TOO!)

(By the way, Brett, I’ll happily volunteer to be your +1 anytime!)

I'll 5th wheel with this crew any day… ・・・ Solid crew tonight… headed to the cup🥊🥊💯💯👍👍

A post shared by Brett Eldredge (@bretteldredge) on

Brett and Thomas were only a few of the country stars who made it out to the big game, including Carrie Underwood, Kelsea Ballerini, Chris Young, Dierks Bentley, Garth Brooks, Trisha Yearwood and more. (See their reactions to the win HERE)

The Preds are moving on to the Stanley Cup Finals next week.

