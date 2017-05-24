Maren Morris Defends Live Music After Manchester Tragedy

Maren Morris took to Instagram to defend the importance of live music following the fatal bombing at Ariana Grande’s concert in Manchester, England.

“My heart is broken for Manchester, but I want my fans there to know that I can’t wait to see you and give you all big hugs this fall,” she wrote alongside a photo of herself rehearsing for a live performance.

“No one should fear walking into a venue or onto a stage. It’s our job to fight that and have the best time ever. We do this for each other and that will never be stopped.”

She is taking her The Hero Tour 2017 to Manchester in November according to Taste Of Country, and in her post, she wanted to make sure her fans know she’s excited to see them.

“We do this to connect. For just a few hours, no matter what religion, race, gender, or economic background you come from, music tethers us.”

Maren joins many other country artists, who have taken to social media to share their thoughts and prayers.

22 people were killed and another 59 injured when a suicide bomber set off an explosion at Grande’s show at the Manchester Arena on Monday night.