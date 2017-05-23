REGISTER HERE FOR THE DOUG BALDWIN FAMILY COMBINE 

WATCH: Chris Stapleton Invites Young Fan Onstage To Sing With Him

May 23, 2017 7:59 AM By Kat on KMPS
Filed Under: Arizona, chris stapleton, Morgane Stapleton, Phoenix, Tennesee Whiskey

One eight-year-old boy had an experience he’ll never forget this weekend when Chris Stapleton invited him onstage to sing during his show in Phoenix, Arizona.

The young fan — Vedder Gabriel – was enjoying the show in the pit area near the stage when he was brought onstage to duet with Stapleton on “Tennessee Whiskey” according to Wide Open Country.

Sporting a mohawk and light-up t-shirt, Vedder sang the lyrics with ease and even hit some of the high notes as the crowd cheered him on.

On Facebook, Vedder’s mother thanked Stapleton and his wife Morgane for creating that special moment for her son, whom she said was having a tough week after the passing of one of his favorite artists, Chris Cornell.

“Our son has been singing since before he could talk and his whole world is music. Thanks to Chris Stapleton and his beautiful wife Morgane Stapleton for creating such an amazing moment for Vedder.”

