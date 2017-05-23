WATCH: Chris Janson Recruits Luke Bryan, Dustin Lynch, and More Famous Friends for New Video

Luke Bryan, LoCash, Dustin Lynch, and Michael Ray are among the famous friends who stop by Chris Janson’s party in the video for his new summertime song “Fix a Drink.”

Premiered on Monday, the video shows Janson and his crew throwing back drinks and having a good time at a creek-side party.

The video also shows Janson and his family and friends tearing up the back roads in all sorts of off-roading vehicles.

While Janson tells The Boot that he’s sober, he confesses to “lov[ing] the whole mixology subculture.”

“I can fix a drink–and my drink of choice is a cold can of Mountain Dew,” he adds.

“But I can fix all kinds of drinks. I’ve done it for years.”

The video meant even more to Janson because the country singer hosted all the filming at his own country home.

“Filming it at my cabin was very sentimental for me because first of all it was the first music video we shot there,” Janson told Sounds Like Nashville.

He went on to say, “I bought the cabin years ago as my bachelor pad [before] we got married. It was the first property I ever bought as a human being. And I had to sell it when we got married just to kind of start a family. We were able to buy it back nine years later which was a pretty miraculous story, and was kind of life changing for us. So we’re being able to make memories now with our kids. All four of our kids out there at a place where Kelly and I fell in love really on the front porch. The swing is still there.”

“Fix a Drink” is the title track on Janson’s forthcoming EP.