Trump Calls Those Behind Ariana Grande Concert Bombing ‘Evil Losers’

“They’re losers, just remember that,” President Donald Trump said of the people behind the bombing at an Ariana Grande concert in Manchester, England last night that killed 22 and injured at least 59.

Trump was speaking in the West Bank town of Bethlehem as part of a two-day visit to Israel aimed at restarting peace talks in the region. He began his remarks by talking about the suicide bombing, which is being treated as a terrorist incident. “We stand in absolute solidarity with the people of the United Kingdom,” Trump said, standing beside Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas. “So many young, beautiful, innocent people living and enjoying their lives, murdered by evil losers in life.”

Trump continued his statement by saying that the term ‘losers’ best defined those responsible. “I won’t call them monsters because they would like that term. They would think that’s a great name,” he said. “I will call them, from now on, losers because that’s what they are. And we’ll have more of them. But they’re losers, just remember that.”

“Our society can have no tolerance for this continuation of bloodshed,’ he said. ‘We cannot stand a moment longer for the slaughter of innocent people – and in today’s attack, it was mostly innocent children. The terrorists and extremists and those who give them aid and comfort must be driven out from our society forever. This wicked ideology must be obliterated – and I mean completely obliterated – and the innocent life must be protected. All innocent lives. Life must be protected.”

Trump concluded his remarks about the bombing by calling for solidarity among countries around the world. “All civilized nations must join together to protect human life and the sacred right of our citizens to live in safety and in peace,” he said.”

Abbas also started his short speech by talking about the Manchester incident. Speaking through a translator he said he wanted “to condemn the horrible terrorist attack that occurred in the British city of Manchester, leaving tens of casualties of innocent people.”

“I do offer my warm condolences, to the prime minister of Britain, families of victims, and the British people,” he continued. “We would like to reassert our willingness to continue to work with you as partners in fighting terrorism in our region and in the world.”

In a statement, Trump’s daughter, Ivanka supported solidarity with the UK. “We stand united with our friends in the UK, and our hearts and prayers are with the victims of this atrocious violence,” she wrote.

And Vice President Mike Pence tweeted, “Karen and I offer our heartfelt condolences & prayers to the victims, their loved ones, and the people of Manchester.”

British Prime Minister Theresa May called the bombing a cowardly act of terror. “All acts of terrorism are cowardly attacks on innocent people but this attack stands out for its appalling sickening cowardice, deliberately targeting innocent, defenseless children and young people who should have been enjoying one of the most memorable nights of their lives,” she said.