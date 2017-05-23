Seth and Kat’s 4 Things You Need To Know-May 23rd

1.

At least 22 people–including children–were killed and 59 injured after an explosion occurred outside Manchester Arena around 10:30 p.m., minutes after an Ariana Grande concert. The Guardian reports that police suspect the perpetrator died at the scene after detonating an explosive device; the AP also reported today that police believe they know the suicide bomber’s identity, but are not releasing it at this time. A 23-year-old man was also arrested in south Manchester today in connection with the apparent suicide attack. In the wake of the attack, Grande has indefinitely suspended her tour. She also took to Twitter to express her condolences. “Broken,” she wrote. “From the bottom of my heart, I am so so sorry. I don’t have words.” (Read more HERE, see how musicians are reacting after the deadly explosion HERE)

2.

Katy Perry is reportedly earning a whopping $25 million to become a judge on the new season of American Idol. Multiple sources tell TMZ that ABC was “desperate” to have a big name sign on before announcing that the former FOX show would be returning. “Katy had all the leverage,” an insider dishes. “If ABC ended up announcing the show without a judge, they’d be screwed.”

Meanwhile, on Monday night’s Carpool Karaoke Primetime Special, Perry got candid about her feud with Taylor Swift. “That’s true, there is a situation,” she declared when James Corden asked her about it. “Honestly, it’s really like she started it and it’s time for her to finish it.” She went on to confirm that the disagreement was about backup dancers and that she tried to talk to Swift about it to no avail. “She wouldn’t speak to me,” Perry explained. “It was a full shut-down and then she writes a song about me and I’m like ‘OK, cool, cool, cool. That’s how you wanna deal with it? …You do something and there’s going to be a reaction. And trust me daddy, there’s going to be a reaction. It’s all about karma.” Corden’s response: “I find it weird when you call me daddy.” He also asked the pop star if she’d be willing to let the entire situation blow over if she received a text from Swift saying “the beef is off the grill.” Perry laughed and replied, “Yeah, absolutely–100 percent.” (Read more from E! News)

3.

A London waitress was recently fired after her bosses found her naked in Orlando Bloom’s hotel room after a steamy night with the star. Viviana Ross, 21, was pouring drinks for the 40-year-old star — who was in London to promote his new film Unlocked — when she hit it off with him. She saw Bloom again outside the luxury Chiltern Firehouse restaurant and hotel when her shift ended — and he invited her back to his five-star suite for a drink. Bloom left early the next morning for an interview, but Ross remained in his bed, where a manager at the hotel later found her and confirmed she was an employee. Ross later received a text informing her that she was fired for “fraternizing with clients.” Ross was “hurt” by the dismissal, but did not regret her romp with the star. (Read more from The Sun)

4.

A new concoction by a cafe in Australia, the avolatte or avocado latte, is exactly what it sounds like: a creamy, piping-hot latte poured into a hollowed-out avocado. The world was first alerted to this new “sensation” just over a week ago, when staff from the Melbourne cafe posted a video on Instagram of a staff member pouring one. “[Combining] two of Melbourne’s obsessions – lattes and avo,” read the accompanying caption. The avolatte joins a long line of coffee-inspired oddities, including a turmeric latte, a “bulletproof” coffee whipped up with butter, and, of course, Starbucks’ Unicorn Frappuccino. Commenters reacted to the creation with a combination of disgust, awe, and eye-rolling. Reports differ as to whether it’s a hoax or the cafe is really selling them. While Extra Crispy maintains that it’s a prank, the Australian Associated Press reported that Truman Cafe sold at least four avolattes on Monday. “It’s literally coffee in a piece of rubbish,” barista Jaydin Nathan told the AAP. “Maybe some people thought it was meant to be a joke, but food is meant to be fun, food is meant to be art.” (Read more from USA Today)