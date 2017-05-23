REGISTER HERE FOR THE DOUG BALDWIN FAMILY COMBINE 

Country Stars React to Nashville Predators Heading To Stanley Cup Finals

May 23, 2017 6:22 AM By Kat on KMPS
After a thrilling game of hockey against the Anaheim Ducks, the Nashville Predator are heading to the Stanley Cup Finals for the first time in franchise history.

The Preds finished the game 6-3 to win their Western Conference Finals series 4 games to 2.

The Stanley Cup finals kick off in one week (May 29th) against either the Pittsburgh Penguins or the Ottawa Senators.

Several country stars took to Twitter to react to the epic win:

Carrie Underwood‏

Ready…

A post shared by Carrie Underwood (@carrieunderwood) on

Golden Girls! #NSHvsANA #PredsPride

A post shared by Carrie Underwood (@carrieunderwood) on

Going to the finals! #StanleyCupPlayoffs #PredsPride

A post shared by Carrie Underwood (@carrieunderwood) on

Wow…this crowd is amazing!!!! Oh yeah, the team isn't too bad, either!

A post shared by Carrie Underwood (@carrieunderwood) on

Thomas Rhett

Kelsea Ballerini

SMASHVILLE.

A post shared by Kelsea Ballerini (@kelseaballerini) on

Dierks Bentley

#WeWantTheCup! @predsnhl #GoPreds #stanleycupplayoffs #stanleycup

A post shared by Dierks Bentley (@dierksbentley) on

Trisha Yearwood

Chris Young

Jimi Westbrook

Thompson Square‏

Love and Theft

#SissonsMeTimbers ! @predsnhl #goPreds #itsAllYourFault #goingtothecup #smashville #preds

A post shared by Love and Theft (@loveandtheft) on

John Rich

Dan Smyers‏

Scotty McCreery

Lindsay Ell

Canaan Smith

Brothers Osborne‏

