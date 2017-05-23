Country Stars React to Nashville Predators Heading To Stanley Cup Finals

After a thrilling game of hockey against the Anaheim Ducks, the Nashville Predator are heading to the Stanley Cup Finals for the first time in franchise history.

The Preds finished the game 6-3 to win their Western Conference Finals series 4 games to 2.

The Stanley Cup finals kick off in one week (May 29th) against either the Pittsburgh Penguins or the Ottawa Senators.

Several country stars took to Twitter to react to the epic win:

Carrie Underwood‏

Got my PREDicure for the game tonight! Thanks @the_jen_of_all_trades for the #SpiritFingers !!! #BlueAndGold #PredsPride #NSHvsANA #FangFingers #StanleyCupPlayoffs @predsnhl A post shared by Carrie Underwood (@carrieunderwood) on May 22, 2017 at 12:52pm PDT

Ready… A post shared by Carrie Underwood (@carrieunderwood) on May 22, 2017 at 5:00pm PDT

Golden Girls! #NSHvsANA #PredsPride A post shared by Carrie Underwood (@carrieunderwood) on May 22, 2017 at 6:01pm PDT

Going to the finals! #StanleyCupPlayoffs #PredsPride A post shared by Carrie Underwood (@carrieunderwood) on May 22, 2017 at 8:05pm PDT

Wow…this crowd is amazing!!!! Oh yeah, the team isn't too bad, either! A post shared by Carrie Underwood (@carrieunderwood) on May 22, 2017 at 8:22pm PDT

Thomas Rhett

Solid crew tonight… headed to the cup🥊🥊💯💯👍👍 pic.twitter.com/tS2F7DqZ2Y — Thomas Rhett (@ThomasRhett) May 23, 2017

Kelsea Ballerini

SMASHVILLE. A post shared by Kelsea Ballerini (@kelseaballerini) on May 22, 2017 at 8:12pm PDT

Dierks Bentley

#WeWantTheCup! @predsnhl #GoPreds #stanleycupplayoffs #stanleycup A post shared by Dierks Bentley (@dierksbentley) on May 22, 2017 at 8:10pm PDT

Trisha Yearwood

Chris Young

Jimi Westbrook

Thompson Square‏

Bring it on home boys!!!!! pic.twitter.com/SfpEKspXa8 — thompson square (@thompsonsquare) May 23, 2017

Love and Theft

#SissonsMeTimbers ! @predsnhl #goPreds #itsAllYourFault #goingtothecup #smashville #preds A post shared by Love and Theft (@loveandtheft) on May 22, 2017 at 7:49pm PDT

John Rich

Dan Smyers‏

Congrats @PredsNHL! Proud to live in Nashville + see the city so fired up. Now, if the @penguins win, who the hell do I root for? 🙈 — Dan Smyers (@dansmyers) May 23, 2017

Scotty McCreery

CMA Fest + Stanley Cup Finals… Nashville is about to be wilddd! — Scotty McCreery (@ScottyMcCreery) May 23, 2017

Lindsay Ell

Canaan Smith

Brothers Osborne‏