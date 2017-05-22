We’ve Got The GREATEST Listeners! Meet LeAnn (and family)!

So last week during Ticket Tag for Tim and Faith tickets I got to meet a very generous listener! Her name is LeAnn Wooten and here’s her call on the radio when she won!

Wow! Talk about an awesome gift! LeAnn was kind enough to share the full story with us also! THANK YOU SO MUCH FOR LISTENING! =) – David Dean

Rebekah and Nick got engaged on Labor Day weekend 2015 and planned their wedding for September 4, 2016. Nick is in the Air Force and a few months before the wedding he got orders for deployment. They decided to get the legal matters taken care of before he had to leave for training and got married on July 4th. They kept all the plans for the ceremony in September because family was coming from out of state. The wedding was a beautiful event. And, the father daughter dance was to Tim McGraw’s song, My Little Girl. Nick had to leave for more training 2 weeks after the wedding and then left for deployment.

When the concert announcement was made Rebekah said that would be a fun concert to attend if Nick was home.

We are so thankful that Nick has returned home safely. When I won the tickets I knew I wanted to give them to the kids, even though I would love to go. This was a great way to end my Mother’s Day weekend!

Thank you KMPS!!