Thomas Rhett’s Daughter, Willa Grace, Makes First Stage Appearance

May 22, 2017 7:28 AM By DeAnna Lee
Filed Under: home team tour, Thomas Rhett, willa grace

When your daddy is Thomas Rhett, you get your first pair of noise cancellers, and then put them to use right away! Willa Grace enjoyed her first weekend on the road with Thomas and his wife Lauren. He even brought Willa on stage to introduce her to his fans!

Thomas Rhett and Lauren will be adding another bundle of joy to their family. During the entire pregnancy, Lauren has spent all of her time on the road with Thomas for his “Home Team Tour”. The adorable family is changing the way they live in the road now that Willa Grace is part of the family.

Awww yes, looks like they are getting the hang of this parenting thing! So much cuteness in one photo!!

