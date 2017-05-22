Thomas Rhett’s Daughter, Willa Grace, Makes First Stage Appearance

When your daddy is Thomas Rhett, you get your first pair of noise cancellers, and then put them to use right away! Willa Grace enjoyed her first weekend on the road with Thomas and his wife Lauren. He even brought Willa on stage to introduce her to his fans!

The coolest thing ever pic.twitter.com/7y871YsBVl — Thomas Rhett (@ThomasRhett) May 21, 2017

Thomas Rhett and Lauren will be adding another bundle of joy to their family. During the entire pregnancy, Lauren has spent all of her time on the road with Thomas for his “Home Team Tour”. The adorable family is changing the way they live in the road now that Willa Grace is part of the family.

Getting in bed last night, @ThomasRhett: "Going to bed early is FUN!" (Totally being serious) Yeah, we're definitely parents now hahah — Lauren Akins (@laur_akins) May 15, 2017

Awww yes, looks like they are getting the hang of this parenting thing! So much cuteness in one photo!!