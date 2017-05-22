REGISTER HERE FOR THE DOUG BALDWIN FAMILY COMBINE 

Thomas Rhett Takes Adopted Daughter Willa Gray on Tour

The country star welcomed his wife and daughter on tour with him this weekend. May 22, 2017 10:48 AM
By Abby Hassler

Thomas Rhett brought his wife Lauren and newly adopted daughter Willa Gray on the road with him this past weekend (May 19-20). Rhett even brought Willa out on stage to greet the crowd.

The country star shared a video compilation from his concert in Mississippi, which shows Willa Gray hanging out behind the scenes with her mother. Another image shows the little girl sporting a large pair of noise-canceling headphones in her dad’s arms onstage.

Lauren also shared a moment from the weekend on social media with the caption, “despite her confused look, I think she really loved her first weekend on the road 💛 (& daddy took her on stage!! 😩😍-soo cute)”

