Brett Eldredge recently launched a campaign called #SingWithBrett.

Eldredge is prompting fans to submit a video as they try to keep up with Brett as he sings “Somethin’ I’m Good At”.

Fans have been asked to share videos on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter or Musical.ly with #SingWithBrett .. and Brett is sharing his favorites!

Eldredge will release his self-titled third album Aug. 4.