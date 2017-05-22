Seth and Kat’s 4 Things You Need To Know-May 22nd

1.

A college student shared a startling video of a sea lion snatching a girl off a dock and yanking her into the water on Canada’s West Coast. It happened Saturday in Richmond, a Vancouver suburb. University student Michael Fujiwara tells CBC News that some people started feeding the animal breadcrumbs when the sea lion pops up towards a small girl as she sits by the pier’s edge. In an instant, the massive mammal shoots up, grabs her dress and pulls her into the water. A stranger immediately plunged into the water and helped the girl out. Luckily she wasnt injured, but marine mammal experts say the sea lion presumably thought the dress was food. (Read more from King 5)

2.

Drake was the big winner at the 2017 Billboard Music Awards, where he took home 13 trophies–including Top Artist, Top Male Artist and Top Billboard 200 Album for Views. In doing so, Drake broke the record previously held by Adele (12) for most wins in one night. Celine Dion and Cher also stole the show with their epic throwback performances. Dion brought the audience–as well as the show’s co-host Vanessa Hudgens–to tears by performing her 1997 mega-hit “My Heart Will Go On” in celebration of the song’s 20th anniversary. Later, this year’s Icon Award winner Cher took the stage in a skin-toned bodysuit and diamond-encrusted silver beaded strands to perform her hit “Believe.” Cher returned to the stage in her iconic black leather outfit with a towering, curly black wig to deliver a follow-up performance of her 1989 hit “If I Could Turn Back Time.” (See the full list of winners from Billboard)

Absolutely stunning performance of "My Heart Will Go On" from the one and only Celine Dion 💙 pic.twitter.com/fgXyjgInHh — Titanic Lives On (@TitanicLivesOn) May 22, 2017

3.

On this weekend’s season finale of Saturday Night Live, host Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and guest Tom Hanks announced that they plan to run on the same ticket in the 2020 presidential election. The pair shared the news during Johnson’s “Five Timers” monologue, during which Alec Baldwin honored Johnson for being one of the few celebrities who’s hosted the show five or more times. Meanwhile, Vanessa Bayer, the longest-serving current Saturday Night Live female cast member, announced that she’s leaving the show after seven seasons. Bayer joins Bobby Moynihan, who is departing after nine seasons, and Sasheer Zamata, who is leaving after four. SNL just closed out its most-watched season in 23 years and the finale was the most-watched finale in six years, with 8.3 million viewers. (Read more from Vanity Fair)

During her performance of “Swish Swish,” Katy Perry was upstaged by a young backup dancer dubbed “Backpack Kid” by the internet. Huffington Post reports that the now viral backpack-wearing dancer was 15-year-old Russell Horning, known as “Russell Got Barzz” on Instagram. Tweets about his performance included, “OK how do I get a temp role as the backpack kid dancing with Katy Perry?”

How do u steal the show from #KatyPerry on #SNLFinale?

Backpack kid turnt up, and turned it out!

Sick.🕺🏽🕺🏽🕺🏽🕺🏽 pic.twitter.com/rkRsTGWIfi — BrooklynDad_Defiant! (@mmpadellan) May 21, 2017

4.

Pippa Middleton married her longtime beau, hedge-fund manager James Matthews, Saturday in Englefield, England. She is the younger sister of Duchess of Cambridge Kate Middleton and the sister-in-law of Kate’s husband, Prince William, who both attended the wedding, along with William’s brother, Prince Harry. Kate and William’s 3-year-old son, Prince George, served as a page boy while their 2-year-old daughter, Princess Charlotte, was a bridesmaid. A hilarious photo has gone viral of Kate Middleton scolding Prince George at the wedding. The image shows the Duchess, who is known for her calm demeanor, looking stern and wagging a finger at her 3-year-old son after the ceremony. Other images of Middleton that are making the rounds include one of her shushing a gaggle of children at the ceremony and another of her looking furious when she notices one of the kids flipping the British version of the bird to the camera.(Read more from People)