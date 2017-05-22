Sam Hunt and Wife Make First Red Carpet Appearance Together At Billboard Music Awards

@SamHuntMusic walking the #BBMAs red carpet with his wife Hannah! 😍 A post shared by Radio Disney Country (@radiodisneycountry) on May 21, 2017 at 3:56pm PDT

Sam Hunt was showing off more than his fancy tux when he walked the red carpet at the 2017 Billboard Music Awards.

The singer and his wife Hannah Lee Fowler made their first-ever red carpet appearance together after recently tying the knot.

The “Body Like a Back Road” singer wore a tuxedo, and Hannah wore a strapless, sleeveless, light peach gown with windows along the sides.

This was only Fowler’s second awards show, her first was the 2017 ACMs. No one can forget the incredibly sweet moment when Sam went and sat next to her while performing.

The singer told E! News that he’s feeling even happier now, more than a month after saying “I Do.”

“She’s beautiful. I did really good,” he gushed.

“It feels great—there’s a spiritual strength to it, and I feel a little bit taller now that I’m wearing [my ring].”