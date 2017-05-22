REGISTER HERE FOR THE DOUG BALDWIN FAMILY COMBINE 

Sam Hunt and Wife Make First Red Carpet Appearance Together At Billboard Music Awards

May 22, 2017 7:00 AM By Kat on KMPS
Filed Under: Billboard Music Award, couple, Hannah Lee Fowler, Red Carpet, relationship, Sam Hunt, Wedding

@SamHuntMusic walking the #BBMAs red carpet with his wife Hannah! 😍

A post shared by Radio Disney Country (@radiodisneycountry) on

Sam Hunt was showing off more than his fancy tux when he walked the red carpet at the 2017 Billboard Music Awards.

The singer and his wife Hannah Lee Fowler made their first-ever red carpet appearance together after recently tying the knot.

The “Body Like a Back Road” singer wore a tuxedo, and Hannah wore a strapless, sleeveless, light peach gown with windows along the sides.

This was only Fowler’s second awards show, her first was the 2017 ACMs. No one can forget the incredibly sweet moment when Sam went and sat next to her while performing.

The singer told E! News that he’s feeling even happier now, more than a month after saying “I Do.”

“She’s beautiful. I did really good,” he gushed.

“It feels great—there’s a spiritual strength to it, and I feel a little bit taller now that I’m wearing [my ring].”

More from Kat on KMPS
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Seattle Country Music Radio, News, Artists, Gossip - 94.1 KMPS

SIGN UP!
VOTE NOW!
Listen To 94.1 KMPS Anytime, Anywhere

Listen Live