If You Love Luke Bryan, You’ll Love the “Luke Bryan” Parody Song!

Cletus T. Judd is back and this time he’s made a parody song about Luke Bryan! It’s called “Luke Bryan”, and it’s our new jam! “That redneck tycoon, makes your speakers go boom boom”! HA! We can’t get enough! Listen for Colt Ford’s rap in the middle of the song! It will have you bobbin’ your head and thinkin’ all kinds of “Lukey” thoughts!