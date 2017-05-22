REGISTER HERE FOR THE DOUG BALDWIN FAMILY COMBINE 

If You Love Luke Bryan, You’ll Love the “Luke Bryan” Parody Song!

May 22, 2017 10:42 AM By DeAnna Lee
Filed Under: everybody loves luke bryan, Luke Bryan

Cletus T. Judd is back and this time he’s made a parody song about Luke Bryan! It’s called “Luke Bryan”, and it’s our new jam! “That redneck tycoon, makes your speakers go boom boom”! HA! We can’t get enough! Listen for Colt Ford’s rap in the middle of the song! It will have you bobbin’ your head and thinkin’ all kinds of “Lukey” thoughts!

