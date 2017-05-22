FGL, John Legend Team Up at 2017 Billboard Music Awards

Florida Georgia Line teamed up with John Legend for a performance of their hit singles “H.O.L.Y.” and “Surefire.”

Legend opened the performance by singing “Surefire” alone on a darkened stage.

As he segued into “H.O.L.Y.,” Florida Georgia Line’s Brian Kelley and Tyler Hubbard appeared onstage to trade lines and harmonized with Legend throughout the rest of the tune.

“We got to write a song together in L.A. [recently],” Hubbard told The Boot of Legend on the red carpet Sunday.

“He’s a great dude…so it just kind of organically worked out. We’ve been big fans of him for years and respect him a lot.”

Florida Georgia Line went on to win the Billboard Music Award for Top Country Song with “H.O.L.Y.”.

Fans were definitely LOVING their collaboration!

FGL + John Legend was by far the best performance tonight #BBMAs — Patrick (@pjohnson021) May 22, 2017

FGL & John Legend together, my heart almost exploded 😍 — Lar Sosaaa (@larissadaviss) May 22, 2017

fgl and john legend performing 'holy' is all I need in life — ciara (@ciarajxyne) May 22, 2017

This John Legend/FGL collaboration is like French fries in a frosty. I'm not sure why I like it but I do. #BBMAs — Paige Dabney (@apd_7) May 22, 2017

FGL X John Legend singing #HOLY – probably the most beautiful thing I've ever heard. 😍 #BBMAs — Adriana ♛ (@adrianaaaaxo) May 22, 2017

John Legend singing H.O.L.Y. with FGL really makes me believe in true love wow — Emily McMichael (@emmcmichael) May 22, 2017