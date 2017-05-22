REGISTER HERE FOR THE DOUG BALDWIN FAMILY COMBINE 

FGL, John Legend Team Up at 2017 Billboard Music Awards

May 22, 2017 7:14 AM By Kat on KMPS
Filed Under: Billboard Music Awards, Florida Georgia Line, John Legend

Florida Georgia Line teamed up with John Legend for a performance of their hit singles “H.O.L.Y.” and “Surefire.”

Legend opened the performance by singing “Surefire” alone on a darkened stage.

As he segued into “H.O.L.Y.,” Florida Georgia Line’s Brian Kelley and Tyler Hubbard appeared onstage to trade lines and harmonized with Legend throughout the rest of the tune.

“We got to write a song together in L.A. [recently],” Hubbard told The Boot of Legend on the red carpet Sunday.

“He’s a great dude…so it just kind of organically worked out. We’ve been big fans of him for years and respect him a lot.”

Florida Georgia Line went on to win the Billboard Music Award for Top Country Song with “H.O.L.Y.”.

Fans were definitely LOVING their collaboration!

More from Kat on KMPS
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Seattle Country Music Radio, News, Artists, Gossip - 94.1 KMPS

SIGN UP!
VOTE NOW!
Listen To 94.1 KMPS Anytime, Anywhere

Listen Live