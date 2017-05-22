Eric Church Covers Soundgarden’s “Rusty Cage”

Artists from all genres are still reaching out to send their thoughts and pay their respects after Soundgarden frontman Chris Cornell’s sudden death last week.

The Boot reports that on Friday night (May 19th), country great Eric Church entertained the crowd at his concert in Washington, D.C., with a cover of the grunge band’s 1992 single “Rusty Cage.”

While the track originally appeared on the group’s 1991 album “Badmotorfinger”, Church’s performance of the song echoed Johnny Cash’s 1996 cover version, which won Cash the Grammy Award for Best Male Country Vocal Performance.