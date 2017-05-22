REGISTER HERE FOR THE DOUG BALDWIN FAMILY COMBINE 

Eric Church Covers Soundgarden’s “Rusty Cage”

May 22, 2017 10:34 AM By Kat on KMPS
Filed Under: Chris Cornell, Eric Church, Johnny Cash, Rusty Cage, Seattle, Soundgarden

Artists from all genres are still reaching out to send their thoughts and pay their respects after Soundgarden frontman Chris Cornell’s sudden death last week.

The Boot reports that on Friday night (May 19th), country great Eric Church entertained the crowd at his concert in Washington, D.C., with a cover of the grunge band’s 1992 single “Rusty Cage.”

While the track originally appeared on the group’s 1991 album “Badmotorfinger”, Church’s performance of the song echoed Johnny Cash’s 1996 cover version, which won Cash the Grammy Award for Best Male Country Vocal Performance.

More from Kat on KMPS
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Seattle Country Music Radio, News, Artists, Gossip - 94.1 KMPS

SIGN UP!
VOTE NOW!
Listen To 94.1 KMPS Anytime, Anywhere

Listen Live