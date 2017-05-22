Brad Paisley Treats High School Seniors to Private Concert

Invited the graduating seniors of Averill Park and Saratoga Springs High to watch rehearsal. There's a #lasttimeforeverything A post shared by Brad Paisley (@bradpaisley) on May 17, 2017 at 6:52pm PDT

Brad Paisley recently treated New York high school seniors to a very special day.

The singer invited seniors from Saratoga Springs High School and Averill Park High School to watch his final tour rehearsal the day before his Weekend Warrior World Tour kicked off according to Taste Of Country.

He filmed a portion of his set on Facebook so fans could also join in.

“We start here tomorrow night but these guys get to see us make a lot of mistakes tonight because they’re in high school and that’s all you do,” he says. “We’re going to have a good time. We’re going to play the show for them.”

That’s not the only treat the singer has in store for high school seniors.

Paisley is offering seniors across the country the chance for him to perform at their graduation.

High school graduates can enter the Class of 2017 ‘Last Time for Everything’ Contest until May 25th by submitting their answers on Twitter and Instagram to the question: What “Last Time” are you going to miss most about school? Don’t forget the hashtag #BPGrad17Contest!