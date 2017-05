The sun is out… we repeat the sun is out!! What better time to #KickYourBootsUp than on a sunny Friday?!! Try out the hot new line dance to Thomas Rhett & Maren Morris “Craving You”! DeAnna Lee and the Boot Boogie Babes show you how it goes!

Craving You Line Dance (Boot Boogie Babes) Thomas Rhett/ Maren Morris from DeAnna Lee Dance on Vimeo.