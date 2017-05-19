Seth and Kat’s 4 Things You Need To Know-May 19th

1.

Michigan medical examiners confirmed on Thursday that Chris Cornell — frontman for Soundgarden and Audioslave — died at 52 from suicide by hanging. Cornell took his life in his Detroit hotel room following a concert while on tour with Soundgarden. According to WXYZ-TV, Cornell’s wife called a family friend to check on him; after the friend forced open Cornell’s hotel-room door, the singer was found on the bathroom floor. TMZ adds that hours before his death, Cornell posted lyrics from the 2012 Soundgarden song “By Crooked Steps” that read, “I’m the shape of the hole inside your heart.” Cornell had a long battle with substance addiction, and fans at his final show in Detroit mentioned “something clearly wasn’t right” during his performance, just hours before his sudden death. Grief-stricken music fans left flowers at memorials across Seattle, where Cornell was born, raised and formed his iconic music groups, and the city’s Space Needle went dark at 9 p.m. for an hour in tribute to Cornell. (Read more from KING 5 and Q13)

2.

‘Deadliest Catch’ star Sig Hansen was arrested early Thursday morning following an alleged altercation with an Uber driver. According to a police report obtained by People, the driver told Seattle Police that Hansen “kicked the outside of the rear of the passenger side of the vehicle, causing a dent. He also claims Hansen spat on his head and on the back of the driver’s seat. While Hansen initially denied the confrontation, he ultimately told officers that he would pay for the damage to the vehicle. He was then transported to King County Jail, where he was booked for assault and property destruction. (Read more from People)

On Thursday afternoon, Hansen issued the following apology:

“Regarding the altercation last night, I am terribly sorry for my behavior and am very embarrassed by it. I owe a bunch of people apologies, first and foremost to our Uber driver, who was just trying to get us home safely. I hope I can make that apology in person. I have no excuse, and accept responsibility for my actions.”

3.

Netflix has announced it will release a new prequel series to Jim Henson and Frank Oz’s 1982 fantasy film The Dark Crystal. Rolling Stone reports that the The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance will comprise 10 episodes and take place several years before the plot of the film. The 1982 project chronicled the journey of Jen, a Gelfling, who’s tasked with repairing the Dark Crystal to prevent the evil Skeksis from ruling the planet Thra forever. A French filmmaker is set to direct the series, which will begin filming this fall, and the Jim Henson Company will craft a new ensemble of fantastical creatures. A release date has yet to be announced. (Read more from Rolling Stone)

4.

An animal shelter in Australia has a black cat named Mr. Biggles up for adoption–but look out, he’s practically the spawn of Satan! “Mr. Biggles (also known as Lord Bigglesworth) is an utter, utter bas***d,” Cats of Melbourne wrote this week in Mr. Biggles’ online profile. “Mr. Biggles is a despot and dictator. He will let you know when he’s not happy, which is often because things are often just not up to his high standards.” On the plus side, Mr. Biggles “is a stupidly healthy, raw-fed cat” who “does have a secret soft side.” He also “loves to be out in the backyard stalking the chickens and supervising the gardening, and he has been saying playing with the dog (and not drawing blood)” After going viral, Mr. Biggles now has his own website, but “is still looking for a human slave to offer themselves up as sacrifices”. (Read more from Huffington Post)