Old Dominion Drops Music Video For “No Such Thing As A Broken Heart”

Old Dominion gives nods to their favorite 8-bit video games in their retro new video for “No Such Thing As A Broken Heart.”

After kicking off with the band riding on the back of an Old Dominion-decorated garbage truck, the video follows the group through multiple scenarios as video game graphics correlating to each situation flash on the screen.

The video has a special closing credits scene, which features video outtakes as well as a surprise on-set engagement by a real-life couple!

The vintage-tinged world and video game animations were inspired by the musicians’ youth.

“We always want to do something a little unexpected,” frontman Matthew Ramsey tells Entertainment Weekly. “[But] we couldn’t come up with much for this one. Everything seemed so serious.”

“No Such Thing as a Broken Heart” will appear on the band’s second album, which is expected later this year.