REGISTER HERE FOR THE DOUG BALDWIN FAMILY COMBINE 

Lady A, Brett Young, And Kelsea Ballerini Cover Shania Twain’s ‘You’re Still the One’

May 19, 2017 7:26 AM By Kat on KMPS
Filed Under: Brett Young, Kelsea Ballerini, Lady Antebellum, Shania Twain, You Look Good World Tour

Lady Antebellum sat down recently with Kelsea Ballerini and Brett Young to perform a fantastic cover of the Shania Twain’s hit, “You’re Still the One.”

The country trio and their 2017 You Look Good World Tour opening acts made this already amazing ballad even more incredible with their stripped down, acoustic rendition!

“I’ve always been a big Shania Twain fan. I’ve always thought she made timeless music. And, man, ‘Still the One’ is such a timeless song and a timeless melody,” Lady Antebellum’s Charles Kelley tells  Rolling Stone Country about why they chose to cover the song.

“If the fans love it, then I think we should try to do it out on tour.”

Ballerini and Young join Lady A on their 2017 tour that launches on May 26 and takes them around the globe, with stops in Canada and even South Africa.

More from Kat on KMPS
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Seattle Country Music Radio, News, Artists, Gossip - 94.1 KMPS

SIGN UP!
VOTE NOW!
Listen To 94.1 KMPS Anytime, Anywhere

Listen Live