Lady A, Brett Young, And Kelsea Ballerini Cover Shania Twain’s ‘You’re Still the One’

Lady Antebellum sat down recently with Kelsea Ballerini and Brett Young to perform a fantastic cover of the Shania Twain’s hit, “You’re Still the One.”

The country trio and their 2017 You Look Good World Tour opening acts made this already amazing ballad even more incredible with their stripped down, acoustic rendition!

“I’ve always been a big Shania Twain fan. I’ve always thought she made timeless music. And, man, ‘Still the One’ is such a timeless song and a timeless melody,” Lady Antebellum’s Charles Kelley tells Rolling Stone Country about why they chose to cover the song.

“If the fans love it, then I think we should try to do it out on tour.”

Ballerini and Young join Lady A on their 2017 tour that launches on May 26 and takes them around the globe, with stops in Canada and even South Africa.