Kelly Clarkson Performs National Anthem at Stanley Cup Playoffs

May 19, 2017 7:02 AM By Kat on KMPS
Filed Under: hockey, kelly clarkson, Nashville Predators, NHL, playoffs

Kelly Clarkson is the latest music superstar to sing the National Anthem at the Nashville Predators playoff game last night (5/18) in downtown Nashville.

Kelly follows an impressive list of country superstars that preceded her in singing the anthem for the Predators that includes Carrie Underwood, Little Big Town, Lady Antebellum, Keith Urban, Luke Bryan and Vince Gill.

Last night’s game marked Game 4 of Round 3 — the Predators knocked out the Chicago Blackhawks in Round 1 and the St. Louis Blues in Round 2 according to Taste Of Country.

Sadly, the Predators lost 3-2 in overtime to the Anaheim Ducks. The series is tied 2-2 and next up is the Finals!

