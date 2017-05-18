REGISTER HERE FOR THE DOUG BALDWIN FAMILY COMBINE 

We’ve Fallen in LOVE with Thomas Rhett’s Daughter, Willa Grace

We’re can’t stop checking Instagram to see if Thomas Rhett or his wife Lauren have posted more photos of their daughter Willa Grace. She already has great style…

First walk was a success😎

A post shared by ThomasRhettAkins (@thomasrhettakins) on

How sweet is this post from Thomas to his wife? You + me + Willa…

Willa Grace is ready for her first Thomas Rhett concert too! She has her first pair of noise cancellers.

Thanks @kaileydickerson for Willa's first pair of noise cancellers for her first TR show this weekend!🤘🏼

A post shared by ThomasRhettAkins (@thomasrhettakins) on

Lauren looks so happy!

Yes, these two will definitely be “Parents of the Year”!

YALL 😩🙌🏼😭💗 Our baby girl is hommmmeeeeee 🎈🇺🇸💙🇺🇸🎈 Thank you Jesus for bringing our family together on the same continent finally 🙂 little cutie Willa Gray Akins came home yesterday after completely stealing our hearts in Uganda over a year ago & we're sooooo happy we just can't stand it 💛💛💛💛💛💛💛💛💛💛💛💛💛💛💛💛💛💛💛💛💛💛💛💛💛💛💛💛💛💛💛💛💛💛💛💛💛💛💛💛💛💛 • • • **PARENTS OF THE YEAR: thank you mom & dad for bringing her home since this pregnant mama is officially grounded due to baby Akins #2 coming in August 😩💚💚 • • • **FRIEND OF THE YEAR: thank you sweet @kaileydickerson for capturing some of the most special moments for us & for traveling with me to Uganda and back😘💗💗 • • • ** our FRIENDS & our FAMILY OF THE CENTURY: y'all have walked through and prayed through every single moment of this adoption with us, were our ROCKS through it all, kept it a secret, and truly had faith & hope for us when we felt like we had none left. I could cry thinking about each one of you-y'all know who you are & we are beyond blessed with our community God has given us🙏🏼 we love y'all more than any words could come close to describing. I might just throw you all a giant party celebrating y'all 😭😭💪🏼🙌🏼😘😘😘😘 • • • BRB STILL FREAKING OUT OUR DAUGHTER IS HOME 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸😩🌈👼🏾💪🏼🎉🙏🏼😭🙌🏼💚🎈💗💗

A post shared by Lauren Akins (@laur_akins) on

