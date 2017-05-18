We’ve Fallen in LOVE with Thomas Rhett’s Daughter, Willa Grace

We’re can’t stop checking Instagram to see if Thomas Rhett or his wife Lauren have posted more photos of their daughter Willa Grace. She already has great style…
How sweet is this post from Thomas to his wife? You + me + Willa…
Babe.. not only are you the hottest mom you are the sweetest, funniest most kind hearted human being that I know. I know you didn't plan on marrying a singer when you were sitting in your 3rd grade class room but I'm so glad you did. I couldn't imagine my life without you. Seriously you know how lost I get when you are gone for 2 weeks😂 I love you so much and happy 1st Mother's Day. You already are a rock star at being a mom. You + me+ Willa
Willa Grace is ready for her first Thomas Rhett concert too! She has her first pair of noise cancellers.
Lauren looks so happy!
so thankful for this sweet little love bug of mine who made me a mommy this Mother's Day 💗 and thankful that I have the best example of a mom in the world @lisaagregory🐝😘 I love you so much mom! And thankful for the best mother in law a girl could ever ask for:) love you @paige_lankford1 💛 I am one blessed mama 🙌🏼😍
Yes, these two will definitely be “Parents of the Year”!
YALL 😩🙌🏼😭💗 Our baby girl is hommmmeeeeee 🎈🇺🇸💙🇺🇸🎈 Thank you Jesus for bringing our family together on the same continent finally 🙂 little cutie Willa Gray Akins came home yesterday after completely stealing our hearts in Uganda over a year ago & we're sooooo happy we just can't stand it 💛💛💛💛💛💛💛💛💛💛💛💛💛💛💛💛💛💛💛💛💛💛💛💛💛💛💛💛💛💛💛💛💛💛💛💛💛💛💛💛💛💛 • • • **PARENTS OF THE YEAR: thank you mom & dad for bringing her home since this pregnant mama is officially grounded due to baby Akins #2 coming in August 😩💚💚 • • • **FRIEND OF THE YEAR: thank you sweet @kaileydickerson for capturing some of the most special moments for us & for traveling with me to Uganda and back😘💗💗 • • • ** our FRIENDS & our FAMILY OF THE CENTURY: y'all have walked through and prayed through every single moment of this adoption with us, were our ROCKS through it all, kept it a secret, and truly had faith & hope for us when we felt like we had none left. I could cry thinking about each one of you-y'all know who you are & we are beyond blessed with our community God has given us🙏🏼 we love y'all more than any words could come close to describing. I might just throw you all a giant party celebrating y'all 😭😭💪🏼🙌🏼😘😘😘😘 • • • BRB STILL FREAKING OUT OUR DAUGHTER IS HOME 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸😩🌈👼🏾💪🏼🎉🙏🏼😭🙌🏼💚🎈💗💗