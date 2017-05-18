Starbucks Is FINALLY Trying Out Coffee Ice Cubes

You would think this is a no-brainer, but it’s apparently taken Starbucks just a little longer to jump on the coffee ice bandwagon in order to better their beverages.

The massive coffee company is testing its own coffee ice at about a hundred Baltimore and St. Louis cafés to avoid the dreaded watered down cold brew or blended beverage.

For now, customers at these participating stores can add the cubes to any iced drink for an 80-cent up-charge according to Grub Street.

Some stores are already upgrading their Frappuccinos by swapping normal ice for coffee ice, writing that the substitution “really made it better. The coffee taste was stronger and it was a lot smoother.”

In a statement to Cosmo, a Starbucks rep didn’t say much else about the coffee cubes, outside of them being part of a limited-time test to “gather feedback from our customers and partners.” Not surprisingly, customers seem pretty psyched about them so far.